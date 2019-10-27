The U.S. Air Force’s secretive X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle landed Sunday morning after more than two years in orbit. The 780-day mission bested the spacecraft’s previous record of 718 days in orbit.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Air Force’s secretive X-37B ‘spaceplane’ lands after record 780 days in orbit - October 27, 2019
- Amazon to support utility-bill payments with Alexa - October 27, 2019
- China could quickly become the world’s largest antidepressant market, but hurdles remain - October 27, 2019