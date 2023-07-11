Air Lease Corp. AL said Tuesday it delivered 19 new aircraft in the second quarter, including three Airbus A220-300s, two Airbus A320neos, seven Airbus A321neos, two Airbus A330-900neos, one Airbus A350-900, one Airbus A350-1000, two Boeing 737-9s, and one Boeing 787-9. The aircraft leasing company said its fleet was comprised of 448 owned aircraft and 80 managed aircraft, with 359 new aircraft on order from Boeing BA and Airbus FR:AIR set to deliver through 2029. The company sold eight aircraft to third-party buyers for about $600 million. It entered about $900 million of financing transactions in the quarter. The stock has gained 9% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 15%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

