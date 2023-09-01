Blackstone Inc. BX and Airbnb Inc. ABNB will join the S&P 500 index SPX before trading opens on Sept. 18, replacing Lincoln National Corp. LNC and Newell Brands Inc. NWL, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Friday. In the process, Lincoln and Newell will join the S&P SmallCap 600. Meanwhile, S&P 500 member Deere & Co. DE will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA in the S&P 100. That change also takes hold on Sept. 18. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Walgreens “is no longer representative of the megacap market space” but will stay in the S&P 500. “The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market-capitalization range,” S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story