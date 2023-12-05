Airbnb Inc. ABNB on Tuesday named Ellie Mertz its new chief financial officer, with outgoing CFO Dave Stephenson set to become the company’s first-ever chief business officer. Airbnb also said that head of hosting Catherine Powell is moving to an adviser role and plans to “move on from Airbnb” next year. The company said it created the role of chief business officer “because we’re about to embark on our next chapter … We spent 2023 perfecting our core service, and we’re now ready to turn the corner.” Stephenson’s “critical” role will include guiding long-term growth plans and “driving international expansion, growing global host supply (across existing and new businesses), and leading all business and corporate development activities at Airbnb,” Chief Executive and co-founder Brian Chesky said in an e-mail to employees. Airbnb shares rose more than 1% Tuesday and are up 58% in the year to date, which compares with an advance of 19% for the S&P 500 index SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

