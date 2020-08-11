: Airbnb to file for IPO this month: Report

Airbnb plans to file IPO paperwork later this month and could begin trading by the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The home-sharing company, which had been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the abrupt halt of travel, has seen a rebound in rental bookings as people go on getaways closer to home. If the 12-year-old company does go public, it would enter a welcoming IPO market that has seen big offerings from the likes of insurance startup Lemonade Inc. LMND and music label Warner Music Group Inc. WMG amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Journal — which stressed that Airbnb’s timeline for a public offering could change — noted that the San Francisco-based company was recently valued at $18 billion, down from as high as $31 billion about three years ago. Morgan Stanley will lead the offering, and Goldman Sachs will also be involved, the Journal said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

