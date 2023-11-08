Airbnb Inc. ABNB said Wednesday it’s revamping its ratings and reviews with a redesigned page with new features aimed at helping guests fully understand the quality of each room in a home. The move is one of three changes the home-sharing platform is introducing. “People often describe checking into an Airbnb as a ‘moment of truth’— when you find out if the home you booked meets your expectations,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO. “Too often, it doesn’t. We’re changing that today. With Guest Favorites, revamped reviews, and the new Listings tab, you’ll now know exactly what to expect every time you book.” The guest favorites tab will be a collection of the 2 million most-loved homes on the platform, using data from over half a billion trips. The revamped ratings will allow guests to sort reviews by recency or rating with a chart offering reviews from 1 to 5 stars. Reviews will also include more information about the reviewer and the trip they made, including details such as length of stay, where they are from and whether they traveled with family and pets. The listings tab will make it easier for hosts to outline amenities and to create a photo tour. “Hosts can connect compatible smart locks to their Airbnb account and automatically generate a unique code for every reservation,” said Chesky. That feature will be rolled out starting later this year in the U.S. and Canada. The stock has gained 42% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 14%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

