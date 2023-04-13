Shares of airline companies traded broadly higher Thursday, after Delta Air Lines Inc. beat first-quarter revenue expectations and provided a “strong outlook” for the current quarter. The U.S. Global Jets exchange-traded fund JETS rose 0.8% in premarket trading, as Delta’s stock DAL jumped 2.5%. Among the more active shares of other U.S.-based carriers, American Airlines Group Inc. AAL gained 2.9%, United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL hiked up 2.6%, JetBlue Airways Corp. JBLU rallied 1.7% and Alaska Air Group Inc. ALK advanced 3.5%, while Southwest Airlines Co.’s stock LUV was an outlier as it slipped 0.1%. Meanwhile, futures ES00 for the S&P 500 SPX inched lower by less than 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

