Shares of airline operators traded broadly lower in premarket trading Wednesday, after travel on the July 4 holiday was disrupted by bad weather. Data from the Transportation Securities Administration (TSA) showed that 2.00 million people went through TSA checkpoints on Tuesday, down from 2.21 million in 2022 and well below the 2.51 million people who traveled on July 4 in pre-pandemic 2019. There were a total of 1,4100 flights canceled on July 4 and 28,337 flights were delayed, according to data provided by FlightAware. The U.S. Global Jets exchange-traded fund JETS fell 0.7% ahead of Wednesday’s open, while futures ES00 for the S&P 500 SPX lost 0.5%. Among the Jets ETF’s more-active components, shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL dropped 0.9%, JetBlue Airways Corp. JBLU shed 1.0%, Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL gave up 0.7%, Southwest Airlines Co. LUV lost 0.7% and United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL slid 1.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

