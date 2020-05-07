Airline stocks snap losing streak as JetBlue deems demand has already bottomed

Airline stocks rose Thursday for the first time in over a week, after JetBlue Airways Corp. reported a wider-than-expected loss but fueled investor optimism by saying travel demand appeared to bottom weeks ago.
