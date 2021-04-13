U.S. airline stocks fall after Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is halted with investors keeping an eye on upcoming airline earnings and the uptick in air-travel demand ahead of summer.
- : This is no time to ‘prematurely declare victory’ in the battle against COVID-19, says Fauci - April 13, 2021
- : Airline stocks stumble after vaccine rollout snag - April 13, 2021
- The Moneyist: My husband signed for a car for a friend — against my wishes. Now we get notices for unpaid tolls and parking tickets. What if there’s an accident? - April 13, 2021