Shares of airlines are broadly lower Tuesday, despite the day being the start of the busiest travel days of what the Transportation Security Administration expects to be the “busiest ever” holiday travel season. The U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS dropped 1.7% in afternoon trading, the day after closing at a six-week high. Within the Dow Jones Transportation Average DJT, the top six decliners are the index’s six airline components: Shares of JetBlue Airways Corp. JBLU shed 4.1%, of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL slid 2.0%, of Southwest Airlines Co. LUV gave up 2.0%, of Alaska Air Group Inc. ALK lost 2.0%, of Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL fell 1.9% and of United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL declined 1.8%. And the Dow transports’ seventh-worst performer was another travel stock, as Avis Budget Group Inc.’s stock CAR was down 1.6%. The TSA said last week that it expects “this holiday travel season to be the busiest ever.” The TSA said the Thanksgiving travel period started Nov. 17 and ends Nov. 28, but the three busiest days tend to be the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

