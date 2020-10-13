Alaska Air Group Inc. predicted more capacity reductions in the current quarter and said 4,000 employees took leaves of absence as the airline downsizes.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Alaska Air forecasts 40% capacity cuts in Q4, more cuts into 2021 - October 13, 2020
- NewsWatch: Billionaire investor Howard Marks paints grim view of economic outlook: stimulus alone won’t cure ‘down-cycle’ - October 13, 2020
- Key Words: Gary Peters, in a first for a U.S. senator, shares his ‘painful and traumatic’ abortion story - October 13, 2020