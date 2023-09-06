Alaska Air Group Inc. ALK revised its third-quarter guidance on Wednesday, after a considerable increase in fuel costs in recent weeks. In a regulatory filing, the airline said it’s now expecting third-quarter economic fuel cost per gallon to be about $3.15 to $3.25, up from prior guidance of $2.70 to $2.80. It expects its adjusted pretax margin to be 10% to 12%, compared with prior guidance of 14% to 16%. The company is expecting its capacity to be up about 13%, compared with prior guidance of up 10% to 13%. Revenue is expected to be up 1% to 2%, compared with prior guidance of flat to up 3%, weighed down by the wildfires in Maui, which had resulted in cancellations to the island. “Our operation continues to perform at an exceptionally high level and throughout peak summer flying our completion rate reached record levels during July and August,” said the filing. “We also executed a market wage rate adjustment for our pilots, effective September 1, 2023 as part of the agreement originally reached in October 2022. Inclusive of this impact, we are revising our CASMex guide to the better end of our range, which we now expect to be down 1% to 2% for Q3 2023.” The stock was down 0.8% premarket and has fallen 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

