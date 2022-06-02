Alaska Air: Stronger revenue offsetting fuel increases

Alaska Air Group Inc. late Thursday tweaked the lower end of its capacity guidance for full-year 2022, but said its performance has improved and “stronger” revenue is offsetting fuel price increases. Alaska said it expects capacity to be 7% to 9% below 2019 capacity, compared with a previous expectation of 6% to 9% below. “We continue to experience sustained strong demand for air travel throughout our network,” the company said in a filing. Alaska continues “to expect to deliver double-digit pretax margin in the second quarter,” the company said. Alaska Air shares rose 0.9% in the extended session, after ending the regular session up 1.8%.

