Albemarle Corp. ALB said Wednesday it was collaborating on battery technology and sustainable lithium-mining practices with heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar Inc. CAT The lithium producer said the agreement calls for the use of Cat battery-electric trucks, and other efforts to establish Kings Mountain, N.C., as the first-ever zero-emissions lithium mine in North America. The agreement also calls for Albemarle’s North American-produced lithium to be “available for use in Caterpillar battery production,” while the companies will collaborate on research and development of battery-cell technology and recycling techniques. Shares of Albemarle were last down 0.3%, while Caterpillar shares were up 0.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

