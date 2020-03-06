Albertsons files for initial public offering

Albertsons Cos. said it plans to go public, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Friday. Albertsons plans to raise $100 million through the offering, although that amount is often used as a placeholder. The company plans to list under the ticker “ACI” on the New York Stock Exchange. Bank of America Securities, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are listed as underwriters. Albertsons reported net income of $398.6 million, or $1.42 a share, on revenue of $47.02 billion for the 40 weeks ending Nov. 30, 2019, compared with a loss of $4.5 million, or 2 cents a share, on revenue of $46.52 billion for the same period ending Dec. 1, 2018. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

