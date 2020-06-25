Albertsons prices IPO at $16 a share, below range: WSJ

Albertsons Companies Inc. has priced its initial public offering at $16 a share, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the issue. Moreover, the grocer sold 50 million shares, also below expectations, the newspaper said. Albertsons set the terms of its IPO last week, seeking to sell 65.8 million shares in a range between $18 and $20 a share, according to a filing. The IPO values the company, which operates grocery stores under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco and other names as well as meal-kit company Plated, under $10 billion. In the filing last week Albertsons said it was experiencing “momentum” related to the coronavirus pandemic and it was confident it would “continue delivering profitable growth going forward.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

