: Alexion Pharma pauses further enrollment in COVID-19 drug study

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ALXN said late Wednesday it stopped enrolling patients in a clinical study testing a treatment for severe COVID-19 patients based on the recommendation of a data monitoring board. The independent data monitoring committee for the Phase 3 study of the drug Ultomiris said further enrollment of patients should be paused pending more data analysis as the treatment was not looking to be effective in treating COVID-19 patients on ventilators when compared with standard care, the company said. Alexion said it will continue treating current patients and that no new safety concerns were found. Alexion shares declined 0.3% after hours, following a 0.5% rise in the regular session to close at $156.44.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

