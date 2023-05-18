Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. narrowly missed revenue expectations while posting a sizable profit beat for its March quarter Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : REIT Regency Centers to acquire Urstadt Biddle Properties in all-stock deal valued at $1.4 billion - May 18, 2023
- Market Extra: ‘Doomsday machine’: Here’s what could happen if the debt ceiling is breached - May 18, 2023
- Market Extra: Japan’s stock market is smoking the S&P 500. Is it too late to jump in? - May 18, 2023