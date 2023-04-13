U.S.-traded shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. sank Wednesday following a report that SoftBank Group Corp. has moved to sell most of its stake in the Chinese tech giant.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Alibaba shares fall as SoftBank reportedly sells most of its stake - April 12, 2023
- : Stock rally making it too hot for shorts as AMC, GameStop, Coinbase are the ‘most squeezable’ - April 12, 2023
- The Tell: Interest rates on bank deposits trail Fed’s benchmark by most in recent history: N.Y. Fed paper - April 12, 2023