: Alibaba shares sink in Hong Kong as China launches antitrust probe

AFP/Getty ImagesBEIJING — Chinese regulator launches anti-monopoly probe of e-commerce giant Alibaba HK:9988, stepping up pressure on tech industry.This is a breaking story and will be updated.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
