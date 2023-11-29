Alibaba shares BABA fell 3% in premarket trade, as the Financial Times reported that company founder Jack Ma wrote on an internal forum that the internet giant will have to change and reform. Ma’s comment was in response to an employee commenting on the success of rival PDD Holdings PDD, whose results topped earnings expectations. Alibaba has recently made a U-turn on a plan that would split the company up into six different parts.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

