Alibaba: Singles Day sales top $25 billion, break last year’s record by lunchtime

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. had been expected to set records with this year’s Singles Day, and the Chinese e-commerce giant apparently did it with plenty of time to spare. The final tally as of midnight in Beijing topped $25 billion.
