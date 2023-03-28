Alibaba will overhaul its operations, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a letter to employees. The company will reorganize into six independently run entities, including cloud intelligence, e-commerce and smart logistics. The overhaul will not impact Alibaba’s New York BABA or Hong Kong HK:9988listings, the report added. The letter, signed by CEO Daniel Zhang, reportedly says the transformation will result in slimmed-down middle and back office functions and is designed to make its businesses more agile.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
