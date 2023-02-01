Align Technology Inc. ALGN shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the maker of Invisalign braces reported results that topped Wall Street estimates. Align shares surged as much as 14% after hours, following a 4.8% rise to finish the session at $282.53. The company reported net income of $41.7 million, or 54 cents a share, compared with $191 million, or $2.40 a share, from the year-ago period. Excluding items, Align reported earnings of $1.73 a share, compared with $2.83 in the year ago-period. Revenue fell to $901.5 million from $1.03 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated $1.53 a share on revenue of $891.8 million. The company said it expects first-quarter revenue to be about flat to the fourth quarter, while analysts expect $889.5 million.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

