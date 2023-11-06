Align Technology Inc. ALGN said Monday it’s planning to buy back $100 million of its common stock under it’s $1.0 billion stock repurchase program. The move is in addition to the $250 million repurchase made under an accelerated agreement announced on Oct. 27. Joe Hogan, president and CEO, said he intends to personally purchase $1 million of the stock of the maker of Invisalign clear aligners. The stock was up 2% premarket but has fallen 6.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 13.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story