Shares of all 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA are trading lower in Friday’s premarket, as Dow futures YM00 took a hit after strong consumer spending data worried investors the Federal Reserve could raise rates more and for longer. The Dow’s biggest decliner was Boeing Co.’s stock BA, which dropped 3.9% ahead of the open after The Wall Street Journal reported that aerospace giant halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners because of a documentation issue. The other biggest Dow decliners were shares of Salesforce Inc. CRM, which shed 2.1%, and Walt Disney Co. DIS, which slid 2.0%. The Dow’s best performer was American Express Co.’s stock AXP, which slipped 0.1%. Dow futures dropped 3764points, or 1.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

