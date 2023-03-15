The early big selloff in the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA is unanimous, as the stocks of all 30 components were trading lower. The biggest losers were members of the financial sector, which continues suffer from investor anxiety over the recent failures of SVB Financial’s SIVB Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank SBNY. Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS sank 2.6% in premarket trading, Travelers Companies Inc. TRV dropped 2.4%, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM shed 2.4% and American Express Co. AXP lost 2.1%. Insurer The implied price declines of those stocks would lower the Dow’s price by a combined 127 points, while Dow futuresYM00 dove 540 points, or 1.7%. The Dow’s best performer was drugstore chain and health care services company Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s stock WBA, which was down 0.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story