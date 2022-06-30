All 30 Dow stocks are falling, with Goldman Sachs and Salesforce the biggest drags

The Dow Jones Industrial Average’s is suffering a unanimous decline of 480 points, or 1.6%, as all 30 of the blue-chip barometer’s components are trading lower. The biggest point drags are the shares of Salesforce Inc. , which are losing $8.05, or 4.7%, and of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , which are down $6.61, or 2.2%; the combined price declines are shaving about 97 points off the Dow’s price. The biggest percentage decliner is Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s stock , which slumped 4.9% after the drugstore chain reported fiscal third-quarter results. The Dow’s most-active stock is Apple Inc.’s , which slid 2.4%, and the best performer was Merck & Co. Inc. shares , which slipped 0.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

