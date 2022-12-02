The Dow Jones Industrial Average’s selloff after the stronger-than-expected government jobs data was unanimous, as all 30 components fell in premarket trading. The declines were led by the index’s technology components. Shares of Salesforce Inc. slid 2.4%, Microsoft Corp. and American Express Co. both lost 2.2%, Intel Corp. fell 2.1% and Apple Inc. gave up 1.8%. The best performer was UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s stock , which slipped just 0.1%. Meanwhile, Dow futures shed 400 points, or 1.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

