All of the S&P 500 index’s sectors were trading lower in late afternoon trading Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to hike its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point. Energy was showing the biggest drop among the S&P 500’s 11 sectors, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE down around 1%, FactSet data show, at last check. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index SPX was falling 0.6% heading toward the closing bell.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story