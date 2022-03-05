Trading in a handful of Russia-related exchange-traded funds were halted indefinitely on Friday by the NYSE Arca and CBOE BZX exchanges, citing “regulatory concern.”
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Commodities Corner: Key commodities index sees strongest weekly rise on record as Russia-Ukraine war rallies wheat and oil - March 5, 2022
- : All these Russia ETFs were halted indefinitely for ‘regulatory concern’ - March 5, 2022
- Mark Hulbert: Even after a volatile February for stocks and with markets on edge, investors aren’t yet bearish enough to spark a new rally - March 5, 2022