Shares of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. ALLR plunged 17% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company told investors that it’s struggled to enroll enough patients in Phase 2 studies for Ixempra and senoparib, citing the impact of the pandemic on staffing for clinical-trial sites. The company is testing Ixempra as a treatment for metastatic breast cancer and stenoparib for ovarian cancer. Allarity’s stock is down 75.0% this year, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 4.0%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

