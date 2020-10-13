: Allscripts stock soars 50% on plan to sell CarePort Health

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Ltd. MDRX shares soared in the extended session Tuesday after the healthcare IT company said it was selling off its CarePort Health business to WellSky Corp. Allscripts shares rallied 50% after hours, following a 1.9% decline to finish the regular session at $8.31. The company said it agreed to sell its CarePort patient-care coordination business for $1.35 billion to WellSky, a company owned by private equity firms TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners. Allscripts expects the deal to close by the end of the year, and to use after-tax proceeds to “invest in its solutions, further deleverage the company’s balance sheet and support significant share repurchases. “Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

