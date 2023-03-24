Ally Financial Inc. ALLY on Friday named Russell Hutchinson as its new chief financial officer. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS including 20 years at its investment bank. Most recently, Hutchinson was chief operating officer for global mergers and acquisitions at Goldman Sachs. Interim CFO Bradley Brown will return to his position as corporate treasurer in July, when Hutchinson takes up the role. Ally Financial stock is down 2.5% in premarket trades. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

