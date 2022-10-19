Ally Financial Inc. shares fell 6.5% in premarket trades on Wednesday after the mortgage, car loan and banking provider’s adjusted earnings per share and revenue fell short of analyst targets. Ally Financial said its third-quarter net income fell to $272 million, or 88 cents a share, from $712 million, or $1.89 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit fell to $1.12 a share from $2.16 a share in the year-ago quarter. Net revenue rose to $2.02 billion from $1.99 billion. The company also issued an adjusted revenue figure of $2.09 billion. Wall Street analysts expected Ally Financial to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $2.16 billion, according to FactSet data. On Tuesday, the company said Jennifer A. LaClair has departed from her position as chief financial officer. Bradley J. Brown, corporate treasurer, has been appointed interim CFO. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story