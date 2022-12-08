Even as the bond market is predicting a recession, the stock market is forecasting earnings to rise, according to a Citigroup analysis.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: BlackRock says the market is misjudging these key risks. Here’s its advice on stocks and bonds. - December 8, 2022
- Express lowers sales outlook after swinging to third-quarter loss - December 8, 2022
- Chinese companies and U.S. casino operators with Macau operations climb in premarket trade - December 8, 2022