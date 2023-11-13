Alphabet Inc. GOOGLGOOG disclosed that it managed $1.56 billion worth of equity investments at the end of September, down 16.3% from the end of June, at a time the S&P 500 SPX fell 3.7%. In the internet search behemoth’s 13F filing with the Securities in Exchange Commission late Friday, Alphabet disclosed that it sold off its entire holdings of ride-hailing service Lyft Inc. LYFT and trading-app operator Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD during the latest quarter, after ending June with a $35.5 million investment in Lyft and $6.1 million worth of Robinhood stock. Alphabet also slashed its holdings of health insurer Oscar Health Inc. OSCR to about $102.9 million from $170.9 million on June 30. Alphabet also disclosed that it owned $104.9 million worth of semiconductor designer Arm Holdings PLC shares ARM, which went public on Sept. 14.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

