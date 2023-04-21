Shareholders of Alphabet are asking the company to take more steps to protect user privacy over reproductive rights and disclose more about its algorithms.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Alphabet shareholders ask Google to protect reproductive data, make algorithm more transparent - April 21, 2023
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can help relieve your stress about the market - April 21, 2023
- Supreme Court protects access to abortion pill mifepristone during legal battle - April 21, 2023