Alphabet Inc. said late Wednesday that it planned to slow down its hiring for the remainder of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alphabet class A shares ticked down 0.3% in the extended session. “We’ll be slowing down the pace of hiring, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas, and onboarding the many people who’ve been hired but haven’t started yet,” the company said in a statement.
Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cuomo orders New Yorkers to wear masks in public — here’s a simple DIY approach - April 15, 2020
- Alphabet to slow hiring because of coronavirus - April 15, 2020
- CityWatch: Wheels are in motion for widespread coronavirus antibody testing in New York - April 15, 2020