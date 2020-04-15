Alphabet to slow hiring because of coronavirus

Alphabet Inc. said late Wednesday that it planned to slow down its hiring for the remainder of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alphabet class A shares ticked down 0.3% in the extended session. “We’ll be slowing down the pace of hiring, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas, and onboarding the many people who’ve been hired but haven’t started yet,” the company said in a statement.

