Alphabet’s board opens investigation into behavior of executives

The board of Alphabet Inc. has opened an investigation into charges of sexual harassment and misconduct by its executives, including Chief Legal Officer David Drummond, according to a CNBC report. Alphabet confirmed the news in a statement to MarketWatch. “As has already been confirmed in public court filings, in early 2019, Alphabet’s Board of Directors formed a special litigation committee to consider claims made by shareholders in various lawsuits relating to past workplace conduct,” an Alphabet spokesperson said. Shares of Alphabet are up 23.5% this year. The S&P 500 index is up 23% this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

