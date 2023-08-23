Alphabet Inc.’s Class A stock GOOGL was up 2.8% to $132.75 on Wednesday morning. If the gains hold to the end of the session, the stock will record its highest close since April 8, 2022, when it ended at $133.29, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Much of the tech sector is focused on an earnings report from chip maker Nvidia Corp. NVDA due after the closing bell. Alphabet’s Class A stock is up 50.2% so far in 2023, compared with a 15.3% rise by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story