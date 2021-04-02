Alphabet’s Waymo CEO to depart

The chief executive of Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo, John Krafcik, announced his departure on Friday, saying he departs the driverless-car unit to “kick off new adventures.” He’ll continue to serve as adviser to Waymo, he said on a blog post. Dmitri Dolgov and Tekedra Mawakana, chief operating office and chief technology officer, will become co-CEOs. “Tekedra and Dmitri are an incredibly talented pair who are ideally suited for this moment,” Krafcik said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

