Waymo, the self-driving-car company run by Alphabet Inc. GOOGGOOGL, is laying off more employees, following staff cuts earlier this year. The number of employees affected by the move, reported on earlier by other outlets, was unclear. “A small number of Waymo teams recently made adjustments to their teams as part of normal course of business,” a Waymo representative said in an email. The company did not immediately respond to a follow-up request for more information. Shares of Alphabet were up 0.5% on Thursday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story