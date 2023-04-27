Alteryx Inc. AYX fell in the extended session Thursday after the data software company reported mixed results and outlook with respect to Wall Street expectations. Alteryx shares fell as much as 15% after hours, following a 1.3% rise in the regular session to close at $51.02. The company reported a first-quarter loss of $89 million, or $1.27 a share, compared with a loss of $105.6 million, or $1.56 a share, in the year-ago period. The adjusted loss, which excludes stock-based compensation expenses and other items, was 19 cents a share, compared with 40 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $199.1 million from $157.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of 26 cents a share on revenue of $200.1 million. Alteryx forecast a loss of 69 cents to 65 cents a share on revenue of $180 million to $184 million, for the second quarter, and net income of 65 cents to 75 cents a share on revenue of $980 million to $990 million for the year. Analysts had estimated a loss of 41 cents a share on revenue of $205.1 million, and net income of 15 cents a share on revenue of $986.7 million for the year. The company also announced an 11% reduction in its workforce.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

