Shares of Alteryx Inc. AYX are soaring 16% in extended trading Monday following the software company’s quarterly results that included a narrower-than-expected loss and sales that beat analyst estimates. Alteryx reported a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $50 million, or 70 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $75 million, or $1.09 a share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 29 cents a share. Revenue rose 8% to $232 million from $215 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average a net loss of 5 cents a share on revenue of $210.2 million. Alteryx’s stock has plunged 40% this year. The S&P 500 index SPX has increased 14%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story