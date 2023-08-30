OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta Platforms Inc. META , Tesla Inc.’s TSLA Elon Musk, Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT Satya Nadella, and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGLGOOG Sundar Pichai head the list of chief executives scheduled to meet Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at his AI forum in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 13, according to Schumer’s office. The event is intended to discuss the harmful impact of AI on jobs, personal privacy and content creation.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

