Altria Group Inc. MO said Thursday its board has approved a 4.3% hike in its quarterly dividend to 98 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable Oct. 10 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend yield is 9.1%, based on the stock’s closing price of $43.12 on Wednesday. The stock was flat Thursday, but has fallen 5.6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 15%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story