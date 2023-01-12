Altria Group Inc. MO said Thursday it will conduct an independently-led equity and civil rights assessment in the next 12 months after a 2022 shareholder resolution passed. The assessment will review Altria’s policies and practices to address “the harm associated with tobacco use and the effectiveness of our harm reduction efforts.” The assessment will also cover Altria’s inclusion, diversity and equity progress. Shares of Altria are down 7.4% in the past 12 months, compared to a 15.8% drop by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

