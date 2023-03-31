Shares of Amarin Corp. AMRN rose dropped 5.5% toward a near three-month low in premarket trading Friday, after the biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies for cardiovascular health disclosed that Chief Executive Karim Mikhail has resigned, effective immediately, after about 19 months in the role. “Mr. Mikhail has asserted that he is entitled to severance payments as the result of his resignation, which the company disagrees with and intends to dispute,” Amarin said in a statement. The company said it was looking for a permanent replacement of Mikhail. The stock has plunged 73.3% since the end of August 2021, the month Mikail became CEO, while the iShares Biotechnology exchange-traded fund IBB has tumbled 25.4% and the S&P 500 SPX has give up 10.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

